McArthur picked up the save in Sunday's 6-5 victory over the Astros. He allowed one hit and no walks while striking out one over a scoreless inning.

McArthur appears to be in a share for the Royals' closer job as he and Taylor Clarke split three saves this weekend in a sweep of the Astros (two for McArthur and one for Clarke). They have both earned preference over Carlos Hernandez, who has earned holds in consecutive games, setting up both Clarke and McArthur. The 27-year-old McArthur has not allowed a run in 13.1 innings since being recalled Sept. 1. He makes an intriguing pick up for saves as the Royals finish the season against the Tigers and Yankees.