McArthur (elbow) is expected to begin the season on the injured list, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
McArthur underwent surgery in the offseason to address an olecranon fracture in his right elbow. He's been throwing this spring, but there's no timetable for his return. It may take several months before he's ready to pitch in a game.
