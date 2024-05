McArthur picked up the save in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jays, striking out one in a perfect ninth inning.

McArthur improved to 7-for-8 in save chances this season while extending his scoreless-inning streak to 10.2. The 27-year-old right-hander lowered his ERA to 2.63 with a 1.17 WHIP and 15:2 K:BB across 12 appearances (13.2 innings) this year.