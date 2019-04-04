Royals' Janser Lara: Out with undisclosed injury
Lara is rehabbing an undisclosed injury in extended spring training, Jonathan Mayo of MLB.com reports.
Also of note is the fact that the Royals have decided to officially develop Lara as a reliever moving forward. He can touch triple digits with his fastball and has a power breaking ball, so he has some long-term fantasy upside in that role. Lara had a 1.98 ERA, .174 batting average against and an 11.9 K/9 in 15 relief innings last year at Low-A. He should head to High-A once he is healthy.
