Dyson went 1-for-1 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Angels.
Dyson was a defensive replacement in right field for Jorge Soler in the sixth inning. The speedy Dyson got aboard with an infield single in the seventh and stole second base, but he didn't come around to score. The 36-year-old outfielder has made only six plate appearances as a depth outfielder this year. His path to playing time is blocked by Michael Taylor in center field, while Kyle Isbel and Soler figure to see most of the starts in right.