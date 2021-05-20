Dyson went 0-for-1 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-4 win over Milwaukee.
The speedy outfielder entered as a pinch runner for Kelvin Gutierrez in the seventh inning. Dyson promptly stole second and came around to score on a Nicky Lopez single. Dyson remained in the game in right field, and he lined out in the eighth inning. The 36-year-old has gone 3-for-4 in stolen base attempts this year. He's added two triples, a double and five runs scored across 35 plate appearances, although he often enters games off the bench.