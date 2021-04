Dyson is back on the bench for Wednesday's game against the Angels after he started in right field in Tuesday's 3-2 victory over Los Angeles.

Filling in for Kyle Isbel, Dyson went 0-for-3 in his first start of the season. Though the 36-year-old still boasts quality speed, the Royals haven't made much use of him off the bench. He appeared in only three of the team's first eight games prior to getting the start Tuesday.