Dyson agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million deal with the Royals on Tuesday, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.

The 36-year-old struggled between the White Sox and Pirates last season, posting a .180/.231/.411 slash line in 66 plate appearances, and he'll return to the organization that drafted him back in 2006. Dyson last played with the Royals in 2016 and had a career-high .728 OPS in 107 games. He should open as a reserve outfielder behind Andrew Benintendi, Michael Taylor and Whit Merrifield for Kansas City.