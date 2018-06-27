Adam was recalled from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.

In a corresponding move, the Royals placed Justin Grimm on the 10-day disabled list due to a right shoulder injury. Across 14 appearances in the big leagues this year, Adam has logged a 4.70 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 15.1 innings of relief. Look for him to serve out of low-leverage situations while he's with the club.

