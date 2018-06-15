Royals' Jason Adam: Optioned to Omaha
Adam was sent down to Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
Adam allowed a home run during each of his past two outings, raising his 2018 ERA to 4.70 in 15.1 innings of relief. His FIP of 7.37 suggests that he's been pretty lucky that he hasn't given up more runs, and the Royals finally elected to make a change in their bullpen with Brandon Maurer joining the club in a corresponding move.
