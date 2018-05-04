Royals' Jason Adam: Promoted to majors
Adam's contract was selected from Triple-A Omaha on Friday.
Adam started the season with Double-A Northwest Arkansas, but was promoted to Triple-A at the end of April. He'll now make his inaugural big-league appearance after producing a 1.00 ERA and holding opponents to a .119 batting average in 18 innings out of the bullpen between the two levels. He'll likely fill a middle-relief role for Kansas City. To make room for him on the active roster, Scott Barlow was optioned to Triple-A.
