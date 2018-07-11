Adam was called back up from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday.

Just a day after being optioned to the minors, Adam will rejoin the big-league club as Ian Kennedy (oblique) was placed back on the 10-day DL. Adam has appeared in 18 games for the Royals in 2018, posting a 4.66 ERA and 1.34 WHIP with a 20:9 K:BB across 19.1 innings of relief.

