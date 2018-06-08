Royals' Jason Hammel: Allows four earned runs
Hammel (2-6) allowed four earned runs on eight hits and one walk while striking out six across six innings to take the loss Thursday against the Athletics.
Hammel ran into trouble his third time through the Athletics lineup with three of his four earned runs coming in sixth inning. Prior to that, he had allowed four baserunners with the only earned run coming on a solo home run by Matt Olson. After a disastrous four start stretch in which he surrendered 25 earned runs across 21 innings, Hammel has rebounded by allowing seven earned runs across his last 24.1 innings pitched.
