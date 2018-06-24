Royals' Jason Hammel: Allows nine runs in loss to Astros
Hammel (2-9) allowed nine runs (seven earned) on six hits and five walks across four innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Astros. He struck out three.
Hammel endured a nightmare second inning in which he allowed eight runs on four hits, three walks, and a catcher's interference, with the big blow coming on a grand slam from Yulieski Gurriel. He put multiple men on base again in the fourth, allowing an unearned run on a throwing error before escaping without further damage. This disastrous outing was a bit of a disappointment for Hammel, who'd allowed three earned runs or fewer in five of his previous six starts. He'll take a bloated 5.34 ERA into his start next weekend against the Mariners.
More News
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Dealt eighth loss Tuesday•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Takes seventh loss despite quality start•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Allows four earned runs•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Throws quality start•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Throws 5.1 shutout innings•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Nabs first win of year•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
Players like Michael Conforto and Ketel Marte aren't just hot-hand plays. No, Scott White has...
-
Week 14 two-start pitcher rankings
No shortage of two-start sleepers in Week 14 (June 25-July 1), according to Scott White. He...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 14: Ditch Solarte
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Buy or Sell; MadBum
We’ve got a Friday edition of Buy or Sell for you with our thoughts on Madison Bumgarner, Billy...
-
Fantasy baseball: Sanchez struggling
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Prospects: Jimenez now step away
A move up to Triple-A has Eloy Jimenez within shouting distance of the majors, but Kyle Tucker...