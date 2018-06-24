Hammel (2-9) allowed nine runs (seven earned) on six hits and five walks across four innings while taking the loss Sunday against the Astros. He struck out three.

Hammel endured a nightmare second inning in which he allowed eight runs on four hits, three walks, and a catcher's interference, with the big blow coming on a grand slam from Yulieski Gurriel. He put multiple men on base again in the fourth, allowing an unearned run on a throwing error before escaping without further damage. This disastrous outing was a bit of a disappointment for Hammel, who'd allowed three earned runs or fewer in five of his previous six starts. He'll take a bloated 5.34 ERA into his start next weekend against the Mariners.