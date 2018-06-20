Royals' Jason Hammel: Dealt eighth loss Tuesday
Hammel (2-8) took the loss Tuesday, allowing four runs on nine hits and four walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings against the Rangers.
Hammel wasn't able to fool Texas hitters, inducing just five swings and misses en route to walking a season-high four. The 35-year-old seemed to be turning a corner of late with a 2.56 ERA over his previous five starts entering Tuesday, so the nine-hit, four-run showing was a bit of a setback. He now sports a 4.98 and 59:25 K:BB over 90.1 innings heading into Monday's makeup game against the Angels.
