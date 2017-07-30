Royals' Jason Hammel: Delivers quality start in win over Red Sox

Hammel (5-8) allowed three runs on seven hits with no walks across six innings in Sunday's win over the Red Sox. He struck out six.

Hammel allowed two runs on four hits in the second inning before conceding a solo home run to Rafael Devers in the fifth. He actually left facing a two-run deficit, but a Royals rally in the eighth and some solid work by the bullpen earned him his fifth win. Though Hammel has taken his lumps at times this season, he has now allowed three runs or fewer in 10 of his last 11 starts to lower his ERA to 4.75. Next up for the veteran is a home matchup with the Mariners on Friday.