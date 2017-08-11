Royals' Jason Hammel: Fans seven in no-decision

Hammel allowed two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out seven batters through five innings during Thursday's loss to St. Louis. He didn't factor into the decision.

The veteran had allowed three runs or fewer in 11 of his past 12 starts and posted a 3.74 ERA and 1.15 WHIP during that stretch, so it was more of the same from Hammel on Thursday. His 7.1 K/9 for the campaign isn't a standout mark, but in the majority of fantasy settings, Hammel is providing serviceable numbers. He lines up to face the Athletics at Oakland Coliseum in his next start.