Royals' Jason Hammel: Heads into spring with rotation spot
Hammel appears to have a rotation spot locked down heading into Cactus League play, Jeffrey Flanagan of MLB.com reports.
The 35-year-old's numbers dipped last season, as he only produced a 5.29 ERA. His peripherals stayed largely the same, however, as his strikeout rate only dropped by roughly half a batter per nine innings and his walk rate actually went down to 2.4 BB/9. Hammel isn't flashy, but he's proven to consistently eat up about 170 innings per season while exhibiting good control. Hopefully some of his other numbers will come back to earth when hitters aren't batting .335 off of him like they did in 2017.
