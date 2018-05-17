Hammel (0-5) took the loss Wednesday, allowing five runs on 10 hits while striking out two over six innings against the Rays.

Hammel found himself in trouble early, allowing three runs in the first inning and things didn't get much better the rest of the way. The 35-year-old has been getting hit hard all season to the tune of a 6.28 ERA and 1.47 WHIP with only 4.6 K/9. At this point, it'll be tough to put much faith in him regardless of the matchup. Hammel lines up to take on the Cardinals on Tuesday next time out.