Royals' Jason Hammel: Holds Tigers to three runs in no-decision
Hammel allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out four batters through 5.2 innings during Monday's win over Detroit. He didn't factor into the decision.
After posting a solid 3.56 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 7.0 K/9 through his previous nine outings, this was another encouraging outing from Hammel. There is still a little too much start-to-start inconsistency to view him as a set-and-forget asset, but the turnaround has been noteworthy. Hammel lines up for a tough matchup against the Red Sox at Fenway Park in his next start.
