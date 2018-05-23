Hammel (1-5) picked up the win Tuesday, throwing seven innings with six strikeouts while allowing one run on nine hits against the Cardinals.

Hammel was finally able to get in the win column in 2018, and put together what was arguably his best start of the season. The 35-year-old threw first-pitch strikes to 20 of the 29 batters he faced, and induced 14 swinging-strikes en route to a season-high six strikeouts. The nine hits allowed were still a bit high, but all nine were singles and he was mostly able to scatter them thanks in part to a pair of inning-ending unsuccessful stolen base attempts. Despite the good performance Tuesday, Hammel will carry a 5.70 ERA into Sunday's tilt against the Rangers.