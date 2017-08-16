Royals' Jason Hammel: Plagued by long ball Tuesday

Hammel allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk over six innings in Tuesday's loss to the Athletics. He struck out six and did not factor into the decision.

Hammel entered Tuesday's contest having given up just three home runs in his past seven starts, but had trouble keeping the ball in the park against the Athletics. His four earned runs came on homers from Matt Joyce, Matt Olson and Khris Davis during the game's first three innings. With limited strikeout upside and an uninspiring 4.74 ERA, Hammel isn't worth owning outside of deepest of fantasy formats. He's scheduled to square off against the Indians in his upcoming start on Sunday.