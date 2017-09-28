Royals' Jason Hammel: Quality start in no-decision
Hammel gave up three runs on six hits over six innings Wednesday, striking out six and walking two in a no-decision against Detroit.
That ends Hammel's 2017 season -- a disappointing campaign in which he put up a 5.29 ERA and 1.43 WHIP, brutal stats that leave him out of consideration in the vast majority of fantasy formats. At least he was able to close out the season on a relatively positive note after going 0-3 with 18 runs allowed in 12.2 innings spanning his prior three starts.
