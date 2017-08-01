Royals' Jason Hammel: Regresses in unimpressive July

On the heels of an encouraging month of June, Hammel regressed in July by going 1-2 with a 4.75 ERA over six starts and 36 innings.

Hammel showed incredible command in June, posting the AL's lowest walk rate while managing his best FIP (3.86) since April of 2016. July saw the veteran's numbers fall more in line with what's been the story of his career. For example, Hammel -- who owns a career 69.9 percent strand rate -- escaped June by leaving 88.5 percent of runners left on base, but ended July with a 65.2 percent mark. The 34-year-old is serviceable in AL-only leagues, but there's a plethora of better options in mixed formats.