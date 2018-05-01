Royals' Jason Hammel: Rocked for eight runs in loss
Hammel (0-3) allowed eight runs on eight hits and three walks across 4.2 innings while taking the loss Monday against the Red Sox. He struck out two.
Hammel was battered by a potent Boston lineup and especially so in the third inning, when he walked in a run before allowing a grand slam to Xander Bogaerts. All in all he was scored upon in four different frames, sending his ERA jumping nearly two full runs to 4.91. Hammel had allowed just seven earned runs over 27 total innings over his last four starts, and he'll look to bounce back in a much more favorable matchup with the Tigers this weekend.
