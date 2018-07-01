Hammel (2-10) allowed six earned runs on 13 hits and no walks while striking out four across six innings to take the loss Saturday against the Mariners.

Hammel was roughed up for his second consecutive start as he allowed the Mariners to record all six of their runs in his first three innings of work. Across his last three starts, Hammel has allowed 37 baserunners in just 15.2 innings of work and his WHIP for the season sits at an unsightly 1.54 as a result. There's not much redeemable about Hammel at the moment as he has just 66 strikeouts in 100.1 innings and has low win upside as a member of the Royals.