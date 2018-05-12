Hammel (0-4) did not factor in the decision in Friday's 10-9 win over Cleveland, allowing nine runs over 3.2 innings. He walked three and recorded one strikeout.

Hammel gave up three home runs including a fourth inning grand slam to Michael Brantley, and needed 89 pitches to record 11 outs. The 35-year-old only avoided the loss as the Royals' offense scored six unanswered runs to close the game. Hammel has an ugly 6.13 ERA and 1.45 WHIP with a K:BB of 25:16 this season, and is next set to start against the Rays on Wednesday.