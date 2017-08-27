Royals' Jason Hammel: Serves up three homers in loss to Indians
Hammel (6-10) allowed four runs on six hits -- including three home runs -- over 6.2 innings in a losing effort against the Indians on Saturday. He struck out four and walked one batter.
Hammel began his day with five perfect frames, matching zeroes on the scoreboard with Mike Clevinger, but the wheels began to come off in the sixth. Roberto Perez connected for a two-run shot off Hammel, and the right-hander went on to allow two solo homers in the seventh before being pulled. He has now served up seven homers in his last three outings after allowing just two over his first six second-half starts. Next up: a road start against the Twins.
