Royals' Jason Hammel: Solid in no-decision Friday
Hammel (0-1) came away with a no-decision in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Angels, allowing two runs on eight hits over 5.1 innings while striking out four.
The veteran right-hander was in line for his first win of the season after throwing 66 of 95 pitches for strikes, but the Royals' bullpen couldn't protect a two-run lead. Hammel now has a respectable 3.86 ERA through three starts, but his 12:5 K:BB through 16.1 innings speaks to his limited fantasy upside. He'll next take the mound Wednesday in Toronto.
More News
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Throws six shutout innings Sunday•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Takes loss in season debut•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Will start Monday's series opener•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: White Sox-Royals postponed Sunday•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Heads into spring with rotation spot•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...