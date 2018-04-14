Hammel (0-1) came away with a no-decision in Friday's 5-4 loss to the Angels, allowing two runs on eight hits over 5.1 innings while striking out four.

The veteran right-hander was in line for his first win of the season after throwing 66 of 95 pitches for strikes, but the Royals' bullpen couldn't protect a two-run lead. Hammel now has a respectable 3.86 ERA through three starts, but his 12:5 K:BB through 16.1 innings speaks to his limited fantasy upside. He'll next take the mound Wednesday in Toronto.