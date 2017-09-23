Royals' Jason Hammel: Struggles again Friday

Hammel (8-13) allowed seven runs on eight hits while striking out four batters through just 3.1 innings to take the loss against the White Sox on Friday.

Hammel has now allowed 19 runs through 12.2 innings over his past three starts to skyrocket him up to a 5.32 ERA and 1.43 WHIP for the campaign. With his current form in mind, there aren't many scenarios where Hammel could be started confidently in his upcoming start against Detroit.