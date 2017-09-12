Royals' Jason Hammel: Takes 11th loss against White Sox

Hammel (8-11) allowed five runs on 10 hits and two walks despite striking out seven over just 3.1 innings.

Hammel had been extremely consistent over the past two months, as this is the first time he has allowed more than four runs since July 1 against the Twins. He got singled to death Monday night -- despite the crooked numbers, Hammel didn't allow a home run, and he only served up two extra-base hits out of the 10 total. Just one double play ball could have resulted in an entirely different start, but instead, Hammel watched his ERA inflate to 4.91.