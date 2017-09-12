Royals' Jason Hammel: Takes 11th loss against White Sox
Hammel (8-11) allowed five runs on 10 hits and two walks despite striking out seven over just 3.1 innings.
Hammel had been extremely consistent over the past two months, as this is the first time he has allowed more than four runs since July 1 against the Twins. He got singled to death Monday night -- despite the crooked numbers, Hammel didn't allow a home run, and he only served up two extra-base hits out of the 10 total. Just one double play ball could have resulted in an entirely different start, but instead, Hammel watched his ERA inflate to 4.91.
More News
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: On right side of rout•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Wins seventh game against Twins•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Serves up three homers in loss to Indians•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Holds off Indians for sixth win•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Plagued by long ball Tuesday•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Fans seven in no-decision•
-
Waivers: Nicasio, Woodruff are startable
Some closer situations are up in the right air now, but Scott White sees one clear newcomer...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 24
Some less heralded players, including two rookies, make an appearance in this week's sleeper...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 24
How much can you believe any probable pitchers list this time of year? Well, when it comes...
-
Waivers: Martinez, Richards splash
One overlooked Cardinals hitter is making the most of increased playing time, and he's not...
-
Waivers: Giolito, Woodruff add SP depth
September has arrived, and already it's wreaking havoc at starting pitcher. Fortunately, as...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 23
Greg Bird is looking healthy again, and Eddie Rosario continues to thrive. Scott White looks...