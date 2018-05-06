Royals' Jason Hammel: Takes loss despite quality start
Hammel (0-4) struck out five but took the loss against the Tigers on Saturday, giving up three runs on 10 hits and a walk over 6.2 innings.
Hammel threw 71 of 100 pitches for strikes in recording his fourth quality start in seven outings this season, but the Royals' anemic offense has kept him out of the win column. He'll take a 4.78 ERA into his next start Friday in Cleveland.
