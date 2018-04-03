Royals' Jason Hammel: Takes loss in season debut
Hammel (0-1) allowed five runs on seven hits and three walks over five innings in Monday's loss to the Tigers.
Hammel's 2018 debut started well, as he allowed one run over his first four innings of work. However, things went south for the 34-year-old in the fifth inning when he allowed four runs on four hits and an intentional walk. Coming off a season that saw Hammel post a lofty 5.29 ERA and 1.43 WHIP, owners may want to proceed with caution until he shows signs of improvement. Hammel figures to have a tough matchup for his next start, as he's scheduled to take the mound Saturday against the Indians.
