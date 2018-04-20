Hammel took a no decision in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers, allowing two runs on five hits with four strikeouts over nine innings during the 10-inning defeat.

Hammel's only blemish was the Tigers' two-run fifth inning, but even pitching a full nine innings wasn't enough to earn his first victory of the season. The 35-year-old allowed five runs over five innings during his first start of the season, but over his last three starts has given up only four runs on 16 hits over 20.1 innings pitched. Overall it's a solid start to the season for the right-hander, but he has a low K/9 (6.6) and the feeble Royals' offense should continue to limit his opportunity to earn wins.