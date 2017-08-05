Royals' Jason Hammel: Takes ninth loss against Seattle

Hammel (5-9) allowed three runs on six hits and a walk with three strikeouts over 6.1 innings in a loss Friday to the Mariners.

Hammel has now recorded quality starts in three of his past four appearances, but he has picked up just one win in that stretch. He owns an uninspiring 4.73 ERA and has struck out more than four batters just once in his last five outings, giving him limited fantasy utility even at his best.