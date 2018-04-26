Hammel (0-2) allowed four runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks with one strikeout over 6.2 innings in a loss Wednesday to the Brewers.

Hammel has yet to land in the win column, but he's doing his job and eating innings for this Royals pitching staff. He now has three quality starts in five outings this season and is averaging a solid 6.4 innings per start. It won't be flashy, though -- Hammel's season high in strikeouts is five, and he never topped seven in 2017. Hammel has a nifty 3.38 ERA thus far, but with the poor Royals lineup supporting him, he's a one-dimensional fantasy asset.