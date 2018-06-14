Hammel (2-7) allowed three runs (two earned) on seven hits and struck out three through 7.1 innings but was still stuck with the loss Wednesday against the Reds.

The Royals lineup was shut down by Tyler Mahle and the Reds bullpen, nullifying a sharp outing from Hammel. Wednesday was his longest outing since he threw a complete game April 20 against Detroit. He was stuck with a no-decision in that start despite allowing just two runs. Even when Hammel does pitch well -- he has a poor 4.89 ERA this season -- the Royals can't be counted on to deliver him the victory. His next chance will come Tuesday against the Rangers.