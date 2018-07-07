Royals' Jason Hammel: Takes sixth straight loss
Hammel (2-11) took the loss against the Red Sox on Friday, getting shelled for eight earned runs on nine hits in just two innings, walking one without recording a strikeout in Kansas City's 10-5 defeat.
Hammel is in the midst of a brutal stretch, as the veteran right-hander has now given up 21 earned runs over 12 innings in his last three starts, ballooning his ERA up to 6.16 and his WHIP to 1.61 through 102.1 innings. This was also his sixth straight losing decision, so Hammel's struggles this season leave him far off the fantasy radar.
