Hammel (2-5) allowed four hits and two walks while striking out 10 across 5.1 scoreless innings to earn the win Sunday against the Rangers.

Hammel looked uncharacteristically deceptive Sunday, generating 14 swinging strikes on his way to a season-best 10 strikeouts. He has now turned in strong efforts in consecutive starts, combining to allow only one earned run in 12.1 innings while striking out 16. His season-long numbers are inflated from a strong of bad starts, but he has allowed three earned runs or fewer in seven of his 11 starts this season.