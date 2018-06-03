Hammel (2-5) did not factor in the decison for Saturday's win over the Athletics, allowing three runs on seven hits over six innings. He struck out three and issued two walks.

Hammel was strong through six innings Saturday but came out for the seventh inning only to give up a 417-foot home run to Bruce Maxwell to end his afternoon. The 35-year-old has allowed four runs over his last three starts (18.1 innings), generally looking much better than through his first six weeks of the season. Hammel is expected to take the hill against Oakland again Thursday.