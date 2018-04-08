Royals' Jason Hammel: Throws six shutout innings Sunday
Hammel (0-1) gave up three hits and struck out five batters over six shutout innings, but didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Indians.
Coming off a rough season debut, Hammel tossed a great game Sunday. In addition to giving up three hits, Hammel walked just two batters over his six frames work. Although he left the game while Kansas City had a 1-0 lead, the Royals' bullpen allowed three runs over the outing's last two innings, keeping Hammel from earning his first win of the season. His next start projects to be Friday against the Angels.
More News
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Takes loss in season debut•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Will start Monday's series opener•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: White Sox-Royals postponed Sunday•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Heads into spring with rotation spot•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Quality start in no-decision•
-
Royals' Jason Hammel: Struggles again Friday•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...