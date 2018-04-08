Hammel (0-1) gave up three hits and struck out five batters over six shutout innings, but didn't factor into the decision Sunday against the Indians.

Coming off a rough season debut, Hammel tossed a great game Sunday. In addition to giving up three hits, Hammel walked just two batters over his six frames work. Although he left the game while Kansas City had a 1-0 lead, the Royals' bullpen allowed three runs over the outing's last two innings, keeping Hammel from earning his first win of the season. His next start projects to be Friday against the Angels.