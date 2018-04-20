Royals' Jason Hammel: To throw first game of doubleheader
Hammel is scheduled to throw the first game of Friday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Hammel was previously scheduled to throw the night game, with Jakob Junis throwing the first game, but the order has been flipped. Hammel has a 3.86 ERA (backed up by a 3.38 FIP) through his first three starts.
