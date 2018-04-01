Royals' Jason Hammel: White Sox-Royals postponed Sunday
Hammel's scheduled start for Sunday against the White Sox was postponed due to inclement weather, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.
The two teams will make up the contest as part of a day-night doubleheader April 28. The Royals haven't announced how the postponement will affect their rotation plans, but it's likely that Hammel will simply be pushed back a day and make his first start of the season Monday against the Tigers.
