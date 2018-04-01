Royals' Jason Hammel: Will start Monday's series opener
Hammel will make his first start of the season Monday against the Tigers after his previously scheduled start Sunday against the White Sox was postponed due to inclement weather, Rustin Dodd of The Athletic Kansas City reports.
The move back a day in the schedule now sets Hammel up for a two-start week, with his second turn set to come April 7 in Cleveland. The postponement coupled with an off day this Thursday will allow the Royals to get by with a four-man rotation until April 10 against the Mariners.
