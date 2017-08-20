Royals' Jason Vargas: Allows four runs through just 4.2 in loss

Vargas (14-7) allowed four runs on six hits and three walks while striking out seven batters through just 4.2 innings during Saturday's loss to Cleveland.

The wheels appear to be falling off for the veteran lefty. Vargas has now allowed 16 runs through 20.1 innings over his past four starts for a 7.08 ERA and 1.67 WHIP. Following his remarkable start to the campaign, his stat line (3.59 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 7.0 K/9) can sustain a few more rough outings, but his recent form isn't encouraging. Additionally, Vargas projects to make his next start against Cleveland, and this time the game is at Progressive Field where the Indians average 5.0 runs per game.