Royals' Jason Vargas: Bounces back with quality start Sunday

Vargas (14-6) got the win Sunday by holding the White Sox to three runs on six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts over six innings.

Vargas picked up just his second win and second quality start in the past seven outings after notching 12 of each in his first 16 appearances. The gap between his 3.45 ERA and his 4.81 xFIP continues to close, but it's still fair to say the veteran southpaw has been lucky up to this point. One decent start against the league's 24th-ranked offense isn't enough to reverse Vargas' recent trend in the wrong direction, so don't expect too much in his next start Saturday against the Indians.