Royals' Jason Vargas: Bounces back with quality start Sunday
Vargas (14-6) got the win Sunday by holding the White Sox to three runs on six hits with two walks and seven strikeouts over six innings.
Vargas picked up just his second win and second quality start in the past seven outings after notching 12 of each in his first 16 appearances. The gap between his 3.45 ERA and his 4.81 xFIP continues to close, but it's still fair to say the veteran southpaw has been lucky up to this point. One decent start against the league's 24th-ranked offense isn't enough to reverse Vargas' recent trend in the wrong direction, so don't expect too much in his next start Saturday against the Indians.
More News
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Serves up six to the Cards•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Start pushed back•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Loses Wednesday in Baltimore•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Shows signs of wear in July•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Grabs 13th victory of season Friday•
-
Royals' Jason Vargas: Pushes ERA to season high•
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...