Royals' Jason Vargas: Fails in quest for 19th win
Vargas (18-11) fell flat in Sunday's finale against Arizona, allowing six runs on six hits with four walks and four strikeouts over four-plus innings to take the loss.
Vargas entered needing a victory to take sole possession of the league lead in the wins category, but failed spectacularly against a playoff-bound Arizona team that took most of its key contributors out of the game early. He actually entered the fifth inning with the game tied 2-2, but gave up four runs before being pulled with nobody out with most of the damage coming on a Jeremy Hazelbaker three-run homer. Even though this one didn't go his way, the 34-year-old lefty still has a lot to be proud of given his career-best 18 wins and passable 4.16 ERA.
