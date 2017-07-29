Royals' Jason Vargas: Grabs 13th victory of season Friday
Vargas (13-4) allowed one run on five hits and two walks while striking out two across six innings to earn the win Friday against the Red Sox.
Vargas held the Red Sox scoreless until allowing a run in the fifth inning, but he had already been provided four runs of support, leading to his 13th victory of the season. Despite a pair of consecutive outings in which he allowed six runs to start out the month of July, he's settled down over his last two starts, and he appears to be looking like the pitcher who had a phenomenal first half. He'll make his next start Wednesday against the Orioles.
