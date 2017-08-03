Royals' Jason Vargas: Loses Wednesday in Baltimore

Vargas (13-5) pitched five innings, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six Orioles in Wednesday's loss.

Although he wasn't at his best, Vargas still pitched well enough to win Wednesday. He kept the talented O's lineup in check for four of five frames, but a three-run third inning was enough to take down the AL wins leader. With 125 innings now on the southpaw's clock this year, it wouldn't be surprising to see the reins tightened in future starts -- Vargas logged just 55 total innings over the past two campaigns. The veteran will make his next start at home Monday against St. Louis.