Royals' Jason Vargas: Pushes ERA to season high
Vargas pitched five innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out two White Sox in Saturday's no-decision.
Vargas bounced back with a decent effort Friday, but ran into trouble in the sixth, forcing manager Ned Yost to pull the veteran after just 84 pitches. The left-hander dealt 89-plus pitches in each of his first 16 starts, but Vargas has now failed to reach 85 in his last three outings. Furthermore, he's now gone three straight games without notching a win for the first time all year, while watching his ERA balloon to a season-high 3.08. Considering the 34-year-old played in just 12 games over the past two campaigns, it's more than reasonable to question Vargas' stamina moving forward. He'll face a tougher test next time out, as he draws the Red Sox in Fenway Park on Friday.
